Why Resettlement Of Brus Faces Resistance From Ethnic Groups

Ten months ago, when the quadripartite agreement that allowed resettling of around 32,000 displaced Brus permanently in Tripura was signed, it looked like the two-decade-old issue of Brus and their search for a new home had ended. But it seems that the agreement has only ignited new fires which are far from being doused.

On Saturday, protests against this issue resulted in the death of two persons, including one fireman, and a civilian during the recent clash at Panisagar in North Tripura district.