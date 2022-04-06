From Kejriwal to Modi, Why Leaders Court the Swaminarayan Sect in Gujarat

With more than a thousand temples around the world and an estimated following of a few million, today, the Swaminarayan sect is easily one of the most prominent Vaishnavite sects in the country.

This sect originated under Sahajanand Swami, originally called Ghanshyam Pande, a Sarvaria Brahmin from Uttar Pradesh, in the early 1800s as a reform movement.

As Sahajanand preached about cleansing the Gujarati society and founded an order of sadhus who vowed never to look at a member of the opposite sex, he did face some opposition from the orthodox upper castes.

"But it wasn't a stiff challenge," Gaurang Jani, a professor of Sociology at Gujarat University, told The Quint, adding, "since the Brahmins constituted a negligible 1 percent of Gujarat's population."

With the British gaining power in Gujarat in the 1820s, the sect started swinging into prominence. And Sahajanand, who had proclaimed that he was an incarnation of God, began going by the name Swaminarayan.