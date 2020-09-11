How Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Manipulates Public Debate

Facebook recently took down 453 accounts, 103 pages, 78 groups and 107 Instagram accounts operated from Pakistan as part of its security policy against “coordinated efforts to manipulate public debate for a strategic goal”. Some of the the activities which brought them under the scanner involved posting content around social and political issues of Pakistan and India, praising the Pakistan government and the ISI, while criticising India and its policies under false names.

Researchers studying these network of accounts, pages and groups have highlighted that this network was engaged in mass reporting of accounts that were critical of Islam, Pakistani government or military, and in some cases, had links to the Ahmadi religion. The research was carried out by a team at the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Cyber Policy Center.