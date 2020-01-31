AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released: Exam on 23 February
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer to be recruited in AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur.
Candidates who had applied for recruitment can now check and download the admit card from the official website of AIIMS, at aiimsexams.org
How to Download AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexam.org
- Click on the link ‘Admit Card for Recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer - 2018’
- Enter the required login credentials
- The respective admit card will be displayed
- Candidates can check and download the admit card for future reference
AIIMS Nursing Officer Vacancies
The AIIMS Nursing Officer exam will be held on 23 February 2020. A total number of 2,000 vacancies have been listed by AIIMS, which has been divided according to the requirement in the various institutes.
Around 600 vacancies have been listed in AIIMS Bhopal, 600 vacancies in AIIMS Jodhpur, 500 vacancies in AIIMS Patna and 300 vacancies in AIIMS Raipur.
AIIMS Nursing Officer Passing Marks
It is mandatory to get equal or above 50 percent marks for general category candidates, 45 percent for OBC category candidates, 40 percent for SC and ST candidates to clear the examination.
At the same time, PWBD candidates will get a further rebate of 5 percent. As of now, the date of the result of the nursing officer exam has not been announced. It is believed that after some time its result can be released.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )