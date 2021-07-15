RBI Restricts Mastercard: How Will It Impact Existing Customers?

In a 2018 statement, MasterCard CEO and President, Ajaypal Singh Banga, said that data localisation may fail to provide safety and security to Indian banks, merchants.

Banga added that more transactions give better predictability, lowering the false positives, or error in data reporting.

Meanwhile, Sharat Chandra, an emerging tech evangelist told The Quint that since there is hardly any money left to be made in payments business, payment data collected can be used by Mastercard to build new business models and revenue streams, and this can only be possible if the data is stored in a global server.

Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, said that the motivation behind localisation is to drive access to data for security and law enforcement purpose, which has been a challenge in the past.

"Companies must strive to comply with the rules and mandates. At the same time, it's important to look at more effective means to help law enforcement purpose for data access while allowing free flow of data. One such mechanism could be entering into bilateral treaties with the EU, US and the UK on data transfers, which will help the need for law enforcement purpose and provide timely data access, as the present MLAT system is not effective enough," he added.