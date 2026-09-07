US Proposes To End H-4 Work Permits: Why Indian Spouses Would be Most Impacted

The most likely sequence is a proposed rule, a public comment period, a final rule, and then a court challenge with a request to pause enforcement. Each stage takes months. The reasoning DHS provides in the proposed rule and the comments submitted in response will form the record a court review.

For H-4 EAD holders, the practical steps are the same regardless of how the rule turns out: renew early given processing times now exceeding a year with no automatic extension, submit comments once the rule is published, explore independent options such as a spouse's own H-1B or an EB-1 or EB-2 petition, and plan on the assumption that court relief, if it comes, may not arrive before an EAD expires.

The rule is a proposal at this stage. Its fate will depend on the reasoning DHS provides when it publishes the full text and on how the courts treat the reliance built up over 10 years.

(Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy is an Attorney at Law, licensed in the State of Indiana, US, practicing in Immigration Law, Family Law, and Personal Injury. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)