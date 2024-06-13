Explained: All About the 'Maharaj Libel Case' That Inspired Junaid Khan's Film

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The historical drama, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 14 June, is based on one of India's most significant legal battles, the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

As per reports, Junaid will portray former journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji in the film, and Jaideep will play Jadunath Brijratan Maharaj, head of the Vallabhacharya sect.

What was the legal battle between Karsandas and Jadunath? What is the Maharaj Libel Case? And why does it hold significance in Indian history? The Quint explains.