What Gimmicks Do Online Sellers Use to Get Customers to Buy More?

A 2022 report states that India has the third largest online shopper base globally, with 180-190 million shoppers.

This number is estimated to grow to 400-450 million by 2027. The figures make one thing clear: online shopping is increasingly becoming popular.

Why are we talking about this now? As people increasingly switch over to online shopping, retailers and sellers marketing such products online are also coming up with various tricks to woo customers to buy and spend more.

A cursory search on Google shows all sorts of marketers advertising their products to help merchants boost sales. And they use a range of tricks and gimmicks to do so. Like a travel website tells you there are only five hotel rooms left at a certain price ahead of your next trip, or an e-commerce site tells you that you only have 5 minutes to buy that shoe in your shopping cart.