Centre Caps Tomato Price @ Rs 80 in Delhi, Noida: Why Are Veggie Prices Soaring?

In an attempt to provide relief to the common man’s pocket, the Central government on Sunday, 16 July capped the wholesale price of tomatoes to Rs 80 per kg in select cities including Delhi, Noida and Lucknow.

The price of tomatoes, which has been on the rise since last month, remained at an inflated cost of Rs 250 per kg across major cities on Saturday. According to government data, the all-India average of the kitchen staple hovered over Rs 117 per kg.

According to an official statement, after re-assessing the current situation of the market, the Centre decided to revise the price of tomatoes.

Tomatoes will be available at the reduced price of Rs 80 per kg Sunday onwards in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah, tweeted Rohit Kumar Singh, the Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs.