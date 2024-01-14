Houthis: What You Need To Know About Yemeni Militia Targeted by UK-US Strikes

If we fast forward to the modern era, Yemen has faced constant conflict and state failure. The north was ruled by former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh (a dictator who is part of another tribal group), since 1978, who then took over as president of a newly unified Yemen in 1990 . Saleh’s relatives controlled core parts of the army and economy – and corruption was rife.

Tensions arose over the vast majority of Yemen’s resources flowing to Sana'a, the capital of north Yemen, and in particular to Saleh’s Sanhan clan, which is a part of the Hashid federation. Though the central government managed to keep the country together (Saleh notably claimed that ruling Yemen was like “dancing over the heads of snakes”) after the south attempted to secede in 1994, there were many groups that held grievances against the Saleh-led government.

The most notable group to challenge the central government in Yemen were the Houthis. In addition to enduring decades of political marginalisation, neglect, economic exclusion and sometimes terror by the central government, the Houthis were concerned by rising Saudi influence in the country — and with the growing power of Salafism and Wahhabism (seen as imported Saudi religious doctrines) in particular.

But the tipping point for the Houthi movement was likely the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Influenced by the success of Lebanon-based militants Hezbollah in repelling western forces, the Houthis drew inspiration and gained support from the Lebanese-based group, as well as Iran — though their officials deny their connection.