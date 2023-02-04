'We Are Not Foreigners': Why SC Order Has Sparked an Identity Debate in Sikkim

The usually peaceful Himalayan state of Sikkim has been witnessing protests over a Supreme Court judgment, which observed that Sikkimese Nepalis were people of "foreign origin."

Clashes broke out between ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) cadres at Namchi on the morning of Saturday, 4 February.

Stones were thrown at the SDF's party office after they called for a Sikkim bandh on 4 and 5 February.

The apex court was deciding on a petition relating to tax exemptions for residents of Sikkim when it made the controversial statement. The court also described ethnic Sikkimese communities like the Bhutias and the Lepchas as "original inhabitants of Sikkim."