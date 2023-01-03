Offer to Counter-Offer: Your Guide to Commonly Used Phrases in Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India returned for season 2 on Sony Liv on 2 January, and before you think this sounds like a promotion for the show, it's not. Really. It isn't.

While judge Ashneer Grover was visibly absent, the show continues its second season with CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in his stead.

Shark Tank India is just entering its infancy, gently walking into season 2, but the original Shark Tank is well into its 14th season and has won multiple Emmy Awards since it started in August 2009.

But for someone like you and I, who may not understand the business end of Shark Tank, watching the series could be a little challenging, and even straight up confusing.

So, to simplify your experience, and to teach you just a little bit about the terminology used on Shark Tank, we dived into the vocabulary of Shark Tank and what it means.