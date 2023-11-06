'Dangerous & Damaging': Union Minister on Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reacted to the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that surfaced on social media on Sunday, 5 November, and has gone viral since. The minister said that this damaging kind of misinformation needs to be dealt with by platforms.
"PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet", the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
He added, "Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to: ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND, ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs. If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC. Deepfakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms."
The original video was posted on 9 October by British-Indian model and influencer Zara Patel on Instagram. Later, it was digitally manipulated by using Rashmika's face.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)