'Dangerous & Damaging': Union Minister on Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reacted to the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that surfaced on social media on Sunday, 5 November, and has gone viral since. The minister said that this damaging kind of misinformation needs to be dealt with by platforms.

"PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet", the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT wrote on X (formerly Twitter).