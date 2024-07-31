How Broadcast Bill Plans to Regulate Social Media Accounts and Content Creators

Online streaming services, social media accounts and online video creators, from across the globe, might come under the regulation of the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) according to the latest version of the country’s proposed Broadcast Bill. The proposed changes in the Bill will have significant implications for press and creative freedom. Some of the aspects of the Bill reported here were first reported by the Hindustan Times.

YouTubers and Instragrammers (and perhaps TikTok creators) beyond a certain threshold of users will have to intimate the Indian government of their existence within a month of the Bill being passed, and register with a three tier regulatory structure previously applicable to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.