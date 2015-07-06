Happy Birthday Dalai Lama: Decoding the Succession Storm

The current Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso assumed the position of the most important Buddhist leader in 1940.



His birthday is also celebrated as World Tibet Day in an attempt to generate greater awareness about the problems being faced by the Tibetan population, in the region and across the world, as they struggle to take back Tibet from China, who they believe is illegal occupying the land and suppressing the people.

The present Dalai Lama has, arguably, the widest fan base in comparison to any of his predecessors. He is well-liked and respected in non-Buddhist communities as well.

He has, however, created some waves by announcing that he may be the last in the line of Dalai Lamas.