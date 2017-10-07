Encounter Or Conspiracy? Shoot Out At Batla House Explained 

The police claimed that Shahzad got away despite police surrounding the house and cordoning off the street because they did not know what he looked like, allowing him to mingle with the crowd and flee the scene.

Over a year later, Shahzad was picked up from Azamgarh. The arrest, police claims, was on the basis of his passport that was found at the encounter location. But, when an RTI sought details of the seizures made from Batla House, it mentioned in great detail, all the “incriminating documents”, but did not mention any passport.

In court, the police blamed sloppy paper work. They said that the passport was actually found later by the Investigating Officer in the case, ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and yet, not added to the inventory until much later.

Apart from the purported passport, no other items, not even his finger prints were found at the house. As for his “confession” when he was arrested in Azamgarh, he retracted it in court, claiming he was being framed by the police.