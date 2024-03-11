In the latest update from India’s wrestling fraternity, which has taken many by surprise, Bajrang Punia’s aspirations of representing the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics have all but ended. The bronze medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could not come out on top in his weight division at the national selection trial, which is being organised by the Indian Olympic Association-appointed (IOA) ad-hoc committee. Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, has secured victory in the women’s 50kg category.
Here is everything you need to know about the wrestling trials:
Explained: Why Bajrang’s Paris Olympics Hopes Have Ended, but Vinesh Can Qualify
1. How Can Indian Wrestlers Qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Before delving into Bajrang Punia’s defeat and Vinesh Phogat's victory, let us first understand what the road to Paris for Indian grapplers looks like.
Indian wrestlers can secure Olympic quotas through three competitions:
2023 World Wrestling Championships (16-24 September 2023)
2024 Asian Qualification Tournament (19-21 April 2024)
2024 World Qualification Tournament (9-12 May 2024)
2. How Many Indian Wrestlers Have Already Booked Olympics Quotas?
Only one Indian grappler has so far earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the only qualification event of the trio that has already been held – the 2023 World Wrestling Championships – Antim Panghal secured a bronze medal, which earned India a quota place. The teenager from Haryana defeated some renowned wrestlers in that competition in Serbia’s Belgrade, including Roksana Zasina – a World Championships medallist, and Jonna Malmgren – a three-time European Championships medallist.
3. Why Is Bajrang Punia Out Even Before the Olympic Qualifiers?
The remaining two Olympic qualification events are yet to be held, so why have Bajrang Punia’s hopes evaporated already?
It is because the performance at the national qualifiers will determine whether a wrestler will be sent for the Olympic qualifiers. The three-member ad-hoc committee – currently looking after the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) – are conducting trials on 10 and 11 March in Sonepat and Patiala.
4. How Did Bajrang Punia Perform at the National Trials?
Bajrang Punia – among the major names involved in a year-long protest against the former WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – has had to endure a difficult period, following an extended period away from the sport. Last year’s Asian Games did not yield any laurels, as Bajrang suffered a defeat against Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi in the bronze-medal match.
At the national trials, held in Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Sonepat centre, Bajrang commenced his campaign with a victory, but only by the skin of his teeth. His contest against Ravinder ended 3-3, but the three-time Commonwealth Games medallist was awarded a victory on criteria.
5. What Are the Other Notable Results From the Trials?
Barring Bajrang, another surprising elimination stunned the crowd at Sonepat. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a bronze medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, suffered two consecutive defeats.
The 26-year-old started his day with a 13-14 defeat against Aman Sehrawat, before losing 8-10 to U20 Asian Championships’ winner Udit. The men’s 57kg category was won by Sehrawat.
Here is the list of wrestlers who emerged victorious:
Freestyle:
57kg – Aman Sehrawat
65kg – Sujeet Kalakal
74kg – Jaideep
86kg – Deepak Punia
97kg – Deepak Nehra
125kg – Sumit Malik
Greco–Roman:
60kg – Sumeet
67kg – Ashu
77kg – Vikas
87kg – Sunil Kumar
97kg – Nitesh
130kg – Naveen
6. How Has Vinesh Phogat Performed?
Vinesh Phogat, another active member of the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was victorious at the trials, but not in her preferred weight division.
The three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist competed both in the 50kg and the 53kg categories. The latter happens to be her preferred division, while it also is the category in which Antim Panghal has secured a quota.
She was defeated 0-10 by Anju in the semi-final of the 53kg category, but in the 50kg category, Vinesh overcame a 3-6 deficit to win 1—6 against Shivani in the final.
