Two unbeaten teams who are starved of international glory – one has not won an International Cricket Council (ICC) event in 11 years, and the other has never won a World Cup – will compete for glory in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
India will take on South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, and considering how both teams have played, we can expect a humdinger of a contest.
That is, if we do have a contest, amid inclement weather conditions in the island nation. What if it rains? Do we have a reserve day? How many overs must be bowled?
We explain all that you need to know.
Explained: What Will Happen if It Rains in the India vs SA T20 World Cup Final?
1. What Is the Weather Forecast on the Day of Final?
Before we get into the regulations which will be referred to in case it rains, the primary question is – will it rain?
Unfortunately, it is likely to. According to Accuweather.com, thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Barbados, with the probability of precipitation being 46%. With the match being slated to begin at 10:30am local time, rain could cause hindrance, as the chances of rain are 44% and 46% in the morning and the afternoon respectively. It is expected to get worse as the day progresses, with the chances of precipitation at night being 70%.Expand
2. Is There a Reserve Day for the Final?
Yes, we do have a reserve day for the final – unlike the second semi-final between India and England. In the clause 13.6.2.1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Playing Conditions, the apex cricket governing body has mentioned that should it be required, 30 June will be used as the reserve day for the final.
That being said, it has also been stated that every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled date itself, with necessary reduction in overs. The umpires have also been directed to prioritise concluding the match on the scheduled date, and consider the reserve day only when a result cannot be produced on 29 June.
The Final on 29 June will have a reserve day on 30 June. If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.ICC Playing ConditionsExpand
3. What’s the Maximum Additional Time That Can Be Used?
In both semi-finals, the ICC had allotted 250 minutes of additional time for the completion of the match. It was spread across two days for the first semi-final – 60 additional minutes on the scheduled day and 190 additional minutes on the reserve day; while for the second semi-final, a maximum of 250 additional minutes was supposed to be allotted on the day of the match.
The rule for the final, however, is a bit different.
To produce a winner, a total of 380 minutes of additional time – that is, 6 hours and 20 minutes – can be utilised. It has been spread across two days as a maximum of 190 minutes on each day.
Clause 13.7.3.6 of the ICC Playing Conditions state:
There shall be a maximum of 190 minutes of extra time allocated to the Final and also to its reserve day.ICC Playing ConditionsExpand
4. What Is the Minimum Number of Overs a Team Should Bat, in Order To Produce a Result?
Here as well, the rule for a non-knockout and a knockout match is different. In case of a non-knockout match, a team needed to bat for a minimum of five overs to produce a result.
However, according to appendix G of the ICC Playing Conditions, each team must bat for a minimum of ten overs to produce a result in the semi-final and final. What is subsequently means is that the lowest number of overs which need to be bowled is the final is 20, with both India and South Africa batting for 10 overs each.
Each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of ten (10) overs for a result to be achieved. If play has not resumed by the cut-off time required to allow the minimum number of overs to be bowled to achieve a result on the scheduled day, play shall be abandoned for the day and the Reserve Day shall be used to either complete or replay the match.ICC Playing ConditionsExpand
5. What if a Result Cannot Be Produced?
Herein we arrive at the worst case scenario – what if the match gets abandoned, even with a reserve day and 380 additional minutes?
The weather in Barbados is expected to worsen over the weekend, with the chances of precipitation rising to 60% on the reserve day. Hence, for the match to be completed, it is likely that it will have to be completed on the scheduled day.
Whilst abandonment of the semi-final would have implied a victory for the Indian team, the scenario is not the same in case of the final. Should it be abandoned, both India and South Africa will be declared as joint winners.
If the match is abandoned or a no result, the teams shall be declared joint winners.ICC Playing ConditionsExpand
6. Has There Been an ICC Event Which Had Joint-Winners?
We have had one ICC event which saw two teams sharing the trophy, and incidentally, it involved India. The 2022 ICC Champions Trophy could not be completed even with a reserve day, owing to incessant rain in Colombo. The two finalists, India and Sri Lanka, were declared as joint winners.
