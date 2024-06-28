Explained: What Will Happen if It Rains in the India vs SA T20 World Cup Final?

Two unbeaten teams who are starved of international glory – one has not won an International Cricket Council (ICC) event in 11 years, and the other has never won a World Cup – will compete for glory in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India will take on South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, and considering how both teams have played, we can expect a humdinger of a contest.