Hagia Sophia: Turkey’s Iconic Monument, Caught in Faith & Conflict

Istanbul’s 1,500-year-old iconic Hagia Sophia will on Friday, 24 July, conduct its first Muslim prayers in 86 years after a high court in Turkey ruled in favour of its conversion back into a mosque.

The move, which was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the nation on 10 July, has been met with different reactions across the world, as people try to reconcile with the fact that the Hagia Sophia, which was once one of Christianity’s most famous cathedrals is returning to its status as a mosque.

In its status as a museum since 1934, it has held the mantle of a World Heritage Site and was identified by UNESCO as a landmark of cultural significance. It was also Turkey’s most visited museum and drew approximately 3.7 million visitors in 2019.

As the Hagia Sophia, or the Shrine of Holy Wisdom is officially re-designated as a mosque, here’s a look at its long history and its status over the years.