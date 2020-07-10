Turkey to Turn Istanbul’s Iconic Museum Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque

Following a Turkish court's order that said it has revoked the sixth-century World Heritage site, Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree converting it into a mosque, BBC reported.

The Unesco world heritage site, Hagia Sophia, was first a cathedral and then turned into a mosque during the 15th century.

It became a museum in 1934 under Turkey’s secularist founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as per a report in The Independent and since then, it has been one of the most treasured tourist spots and cultural sites for the international travel community - both Muslims and Christians alike - attracting more than 3.7 million visitors a year.

This is the second time when it will be opened for Muslim prayers after around 90 years.