The House Where Jinnah Lived: Story of a Malabar Hill Bungalow in Mumbai

Spread over almost 2.5 acre of land in south Mumbai's plush Malabar Hill neighbourhood, is an abandoned bungalow which once belonged to All India Muslim League leader and founder of Pakistan – Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Last week, BJP MLA and Mumbai city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, also a prominent businessman and real estate developer, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge that Jinnah House be converted into a cultural centre, as was decided in 2018.

Lodha represents the Malabar Hill constituency and has been consistent in his demand for the demolition of Jinnah House. But this isn't the first or the only time that this Malabar Hill bungalow has made headlines.