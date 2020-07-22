QAnon: From a Fringe Conspiracy Theory to Mainstream Politics

Until recently, many people didn’t take conspiracy movements seriously, even though violent acts have been perpetrated by those on the fringe. People who believe in false conspiracy theories are often just considered silly or weird.

Below the surface, however, there are movements from these communities that have negatively affected our societies, and will continue to do so. The most prominent of these conspiracy communities is the QAnon movement.

QAnon adherents are not your caricature conspiracy theorists wearing tin foil hats and living in their parents’ basement. Some may soon be elected officials.

QAnon has an interesting place in the fringe. Though birthed from the same “chan culture” as other fringe internet conspiracy communities, QAnon is still in full evolution.

This October will mark three years since the inception of the QAnon movement after someone known only as Q posted a series of conspiracy theories on the internet forum 4chan.