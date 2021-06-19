First Move Since Split: Centre Calls for All-Party Meet With J&K
This is the first such meeting since the abrogation of J-K’s special status in August 2019.
In what could be a renewed attempt to bolster political talks with the Kashmir-based political parties who have been on a war-path against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Centre is planning to hold an all-party meeting on 24 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday, 18 June.
This is the first such meeting since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.
This could mark the first step towards conducting Assembly elections.
The political parties have said in the recent past that they are willing to discuss the process of redrawing constituencies in the Union Territory and also regarding the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status.
National Conference President and PAGD Chairperson Farooq Abdullah had said on 10 June, that they were open to talks with the Centre. “We have not closed any doors or options… If they invite us, then we will decide at that time.”
There is still no clarity that all members of the mainstream coalition – the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – would participate in the meeting. National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and People's Conference head Sajjad Lone have reportedly been invited for the discussion.
The meeting is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.
CPI(M) leader and spokesperson of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) M Y Tarigami told PTI, "We have never closed our doors for meaningful engagement with the Centre. Though I have no information about any dialogue, if it happens, it will be welcomed."
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Bukhari said, "I welcome, if and when, the talks take place. This vindicates our position of March 2020 when we had made it clear that dialogue is the only mechanism to restore democracy and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Better late than never as the solution to all our problems lies with New Delhi and nowhere else."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.