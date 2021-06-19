First Move Since Split: Centre Calls for All-Party Meet With J&K

In what could be a renewed attempt to bolster political talks with the Kashmir-based political parties who have been on a war-path against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the Centre is planning to hold an all-party meeting on 24 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday, 18 June.

This is the first such meeting since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.

This could mark the first step towards conducting Assembly elections.

The political parties have said in the recent past that they are willing to discuss the process of redrawing constituencies in the Union Territory and also regarding the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status.