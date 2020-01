Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj – or Indian National Army (INA) – is a crucial chapter in India’s freedom struggle. How did an army comprising prisoners of war and formed on foreign soil fight for India’s freedom?

On Bose’s 124th birth anniversary on 23 January, let’s chart how Azad Hind Fauj came into being, the war campaigns it fought, and the role it played in India’s Independence.