Explained: Why Is There a Demand to Regulate Wildlife Safaris?

He pointed out how wildlife tourism is responsible for local economies.

"For instance, the Ranthambore National Park, which lies in the Sawai Madhopur city, earns about Rs 23 crore as entry fee (gate money) every year which goes to the government. Think about the money that the guides in the park, drivers, the hotels, and the owner of these vehicles earn then. Because of tiger tourism, Ranthambore must be making around Rs 500-600 crore every year," he said.

Similarly, he pointed out that in Tadoba National Park, there are 22 safari gates of which four are in the core zone and the remaining 18 are in the buffer zone and they are all managed by villagers. It is providing livelihood to about 27-28 villages, in addition to their agricultural income.

Even for those not involved in agriculture, they are either working as guides in the forest, or are driving a car, or have taken a car on a loan and are driving it, thereby pumping money into the local economy. This is the story around most of the tiger reserves in the country, he added.

"The towns/cities around these reserves are better developed than towns/cities that are even around 15-20 km away from these areas," he added.