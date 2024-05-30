Explained: What Ails Delhi Hospitals' Fire Safety Record?

What makes hospitals more prone to fire? Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services, explains to The Quint, "Hospitals typically have several equipment functioning at the same time – and they have to be handled with care."

"During summer months, there is more load due to enhanced usage of ACs and other electrical equipment, which causes an overload and subsequent short circuit,” he adds.

The blaze in Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar on 25 May that claimed the lives of seven newborn children and injured five other infants has yet again put the spotlight on fire safety in such establishments in the national capital.

Over the last two years, Delhi has reportedly seen 66 fire incidents in hospitals alone. While 30 cases were reported in 2022, 36 cases were reported in 2021.

The investigation into the recent fire in East Delhi hospital showed that the said establishment – like many others – even lacked fire safety measures.