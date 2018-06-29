How is the Chief Justice of India Appointed?

(This story was first published on 28 February 2019 and is being republished from The Quint's archives in light of incumbent Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommending Justice DY Chandrachud for the role of next Chief Justice of India.)



Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as Chief Justice of India on 3 October 2018, drawing a curtain on the eventful tenure of his predecessor, Justice Dipak Misra.

The appointment of Justice Gogoi as CJI is in line with the convention normally followed for deciding who will take office, despite several months of speculation in legal circles over whether the government would try to supersede him.

Rumours that his involvement in the unprecedented press conference by four senior judges of the Supreme Court in January 2018 had earned the ire of the central government, had become so prominent, that Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad was openly asked about this at a press conference.

Prasad’s answer to the question was:

“There was no reason to doubt the intention of the government. There is a convention in place and let CJI forward the name of his successor and then the government would discuss on it.” [sic]

But what is the ‘convention’ in place? What is the importance of the CJI’s recommendation? And what discussions can the government have on it?