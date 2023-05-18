Explained: Why SC Came Down Heavily on ED Over Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Probe

Hearing a suit filed by the Chhattisgarh government in April 2023, citing harassment and coercion by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court directed the investigating agency to refrain from creating "an atmosphere of fear" as it investigates a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal – advocating on behalf of Chhattisgarh government – noted that the agency has been probing the alleged liquor scam by overlooking territorial jurisdiction – and with an intent to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.