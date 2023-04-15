'Remarks on Hindutva' Case: Why Was Actor Chetan Ahimsa's OCI Card Cancelled?

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar calls himself, in his twitter bio, an "activist and actor fighting for art, equality, justice, rationality, and non-violence."

Until he received his OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card in 2018, Kumar who is a US citizen based out of Chicago, was a POI (person of Indian origin). He graduated from Yale and has worked as a school teacher in a rural school in Mysuru and as a theatre artist before becoming an actor in Sandalwood.

He has starred in Kannada films including Myna (2013), Noorondu Nenapu (2017), Athiratha (2017), and Ranam (2021).

Kumar married Megha (who goes by her first name), a lawyer and social worker, in a non-religious ceremony in February 2020. The couple turned heads when they presented a copy of the Constitution as a gift to guests who attended their reception.