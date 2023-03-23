Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa Granted Bail in Anti-Hindutva Tweet Case
Kumar was arrested over a tweet which stated that "Hindutva is built on lies."
Two days after being arrested over an anti-Hindutva tweet, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was granted bail on a surety of two persons and a Rs 25,000 bond on Thursday, 23 March.
What happened earlier? Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, as he is popularly known, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru after being arrested on Tuesday by Seshadripuram Police for posting an 'offensive' tweet.
What did the tweet say? Kumar's tweet stated that "Hindutva is built on lies" and then listed what he claimed are the "lies".
Who filed the complaint? Bajrang Dal member Shivkumar had filed a police complaint in his personal capacity against the Kannada actor.
What was the actor charged with? Speaking to The Quint, police officials had said that a case against Kumar was registered under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505B (Statement conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Previous arrest: This is not the first time the 40-year-old actor-activist has been arrested for his views. In February 2022, Kumar was arrested for an objectionable tweet against Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was hearing the hijab case.
Replugging an old tweet, Kumar said, "This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision. Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?(sic).”
Kumar has been described as "more an activist than an actor" by filmmaker and director KM Chaitanya, click here to read more about him.
