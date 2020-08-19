The ‘Birther’ Movement & Ruckus Over Kamala Harris’ Eligibility

On 12 June 2008, Obama’s campaign responded to the rumours by posting an image of his birth certificate on its own fact-check website, “Fight The Smears”. In releasing the certificate, the Obama website declared that the rumours “aren’t actually about that piece of paper – they’re about manipulating people into thinking Barack is not an American citizen”.

The image is a scan of a laser-printed document obtained from and certified by the Hawaii Department of Health on 6 June 2007. It is a “certification of live birth”, sometimes referred to as a “short-form” birth certificate, and contains less information than the “long-form” birth certificate, which Hawaii no longer issues.

Frequent arguments of those questioning Obama’s eligibility related to the fact that he did not originally release a copy of his “original” or “long-form” birth certificate, but rather a “short-form” version that did not include all of the information given on 1961 Hawaii-issued birth certificates. It was claimed that the use of the term “certification of live birth” on the first document means it is not equivalent to a “birth certificate”.

These arguments have been debunked numerous times by media investigations, every judicial forum that has addressed the matter, and Hawaiian government officials.