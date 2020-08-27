Why a Small iPhone Update Will Disrupt the $300Bn Online Ad Market

WHAT IS IDFA & WHY DOES IT MATTER?

At the heart of the issue is a unique code called the IDFA or Identification for Advertisers (known as GAID in Android).

IDFA is a randomly generated ID that Apple assigns to iPhones. Apps can then use those codes to tie together user activity across apps and platforms.

“Knowing your IDFA can help advertisers tell whether their ads are effective, particularly when they’ve shown you the same ad in multiple places,” writes Casey Newton for The Verge.

Paid user acquisition on mobile phones relies heavily on the IDFA. This allows developers to uniquely identify individual users.

“Since Apple introduced the IDFA with iOS 6 in 2012, a slew of tools have been built using it to target, measure, and optimise ad spend at the user level,” writes David Barnard of Revenue Cat, a backend service for subscription-based apps.