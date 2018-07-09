Amarnath Yatra, Annual Pilgrimage Scrapped Amid COVID, Explained

(This explainer on the Amarnath Yatra has been republished from The Quint’s archives in light of the yatra getting cancelled this year.)

On Tuesday, 21 July, the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir announced that Amarnath Yatra of 2020 has been cancelled. The cancellation comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising coronavirus cases across the country.

One of the most famous and gruelling pilgrimages, the Amarnath Yatra, attracts devotees from all over the country each year to visit the holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilgrims trek for kilometres in life-threatening weather conditions and under threat of terror attacks to pay obeisance to the ice Shiva lingam that forms inside the cave every year.



Heavily guarded by security forces, the pilgrimage has claimed several lives due to attacks and bad weather conditions – but it continues to attract lakhs of devotees each year. Here are the myths, legends and the tragedies that befell pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

