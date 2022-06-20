World Music Day 2022, Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Celebration Ideas

World Music Day or Intenational Music Day is celebrated every year in the month of June (21st June). This year World Music Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June. For avid music lovers or melophiles, the World Music Day is no less than a festival. Since the 'Music Day' originated in France, it is called 'Fete de la Musique' in French meaning 'Music Festival'. The day is being celebrated worldwide to encourage the musicians.

Like every year, World Music Day 2022 will be an opportunity for professional and non-professional musicians to showcase their talents.

World Music Day is more than a normal day for musicians. It is rather a great opportunity for them to show their talent to the world. On the eve of World Music Day 2022, many free music concerts will be held worldwide including India.