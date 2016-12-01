World AIDS Day: Five Films You Should Watch

Based on Larry Kramer’s play of the same name, this film depicts the rise of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York City among the LGBT community in the 80s. While the story isn’t much to fall for, it’s the performances from a starry ensemble (Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts) that carry us through. For those refusing to have a dialogue with history, this one works both as a time capsule, as well as a film that bursts with dramatic tension. This is a film that yells, and does it for good measure, with a rare fury.