'Still Processing': Chris Rock on Will Smith Slapping Him at Oscars

Chris Rock spoke about the controversy at a stand-up show in Boston.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chris Rock speaks about being slapped by Will Smith.</p></div>
Comedian Chris Rock returned to the stage on Wednesday night for the first time since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars on Monday. Rock addressed the controversy at a stand-up show in Boston.

“Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes.

Rock was quoted as saying by CNN.com, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes".

Rock returned to the stage an hour later for a second show and added that he plans to talk about the incident in detail at some point.

After the fiasco, Smith had publicly apologised to Rock, saying his behaviour was "unacceptable". The Academy also stated that it is taking disciplinary action against Smith.

