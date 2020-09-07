Akshay Talks About His Love For Army In New Bear Grylls Video

The episode will premiere on 11 September.

Quint Entertainment
Updated07 Sep 2020, 06:24 AM IST
TV
2 min read
Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls in an upcoming episode of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'
i

On 7 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share an excerpt from his upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar.

Shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, the trailer shows adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar (or 'AK' as Grylls calls him) meeting and bonding with each other over adventure, life lessons, some unexpected "elephant poo tea" and more.

Bear Grylls describes Akshay Kumar as "one of India's biggest movie stars," a "legend" and the "guy known for his martial arts skills." In the trailer, Akshay talks about why his father was his biggest role model growing up.

Take a look:

In the episode, Akshay also expresses his special admiration for the military that stems from his father's army background. The actor also talks about about "Bharat Ke Veer" - a unique initiative that empowers and provides financial assistance to families of martyrs.

Akshay Talks About His Love For Army In New Bear Grylls Video
(Photo Courtesy: Discovery)

While sharing the clip on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview"

Akshay Talks About His Love For Army In New Bear Grylls Video
(Photo Courtesy: Discovery)

The episode will premiere on Discovery+ app on 11 September at 8 pm and on Discovery channel on 14 September at 8 pm.

Also Read
Akshay Shares Poster of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode
Akshay Shares Poster of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 07 Sep 2020, 06:19 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!