Akshay Talks About His Love For Army In New Bear Grylls Video

On 7 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share an excerpt from his upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar.

Shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, the trailer shows adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar (or 'AK' as Grylls calls him) meeting and bonding with each other over adventure, life lessons, some unexpected "elephant poo tea" and more.