Akshay Talks About His Love For Army In New Bear Grylls Video
The episode will premiere on 11 September.
On 7 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share an excerpt from his upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar.
Shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, the trailer shows adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar (or 'AK' as Grylls calls him) meeting and bonding with each other over adventure, life lessons, some unexpected "elephant poo tea" and more.
Bear Grylls describes Akshay Kumar as "one of India's biggest movie stars," a "legend" and the "guy known for his martial arts skills." In the trailer, Akshay talks about why his father was his biggest role model growing up.
Take a look:
In the episode, Akshay also expresses his special admiration for the military that stems from his father's army background. The actor also talks about about "Bharat Ke Veer" - a unique initiative that empowers and provides financial assistance to families of martyrs.
While sharing the clip on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview"
The episode will premiere on Discovery+ app on 11 September at 8 pm and on Discovery channel on 14 September at 8 pm.
