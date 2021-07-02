Varun Dhawan Makes Chris Pratt Dance to Tan Tana Tan, Invites Him to India
In a fun conversation with Varun Dhawan, Chris Pratt talks about 'The Tomorrow War' and more.
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt sat down for a quick interview on the latter’s new sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, that's released on Amazon Prime Video. The two actors talked about the film, Bollywood, and their mutual love for MMA.
Varun Dhawan expressed how he has loved Pratt’s work since his days on Parks and Recreation. The Hollywood star reminisced the beginning of his career and how he would have to struggle to get an audition.
Talking about the title of the film, the Hollywood star had to say that “Tomorrow as an idea is a coming era. The film is a big fun action-adventure that takes place in 2021 as well as in 2051. So, this war is being raged against the invading alien forces, though it takes place 30 years away.”
Varun Dhawan then asked Pratt about his legendary father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and whether takes his advice in matters of work, especially action sequences, to which he laughingly replied “It is interesting to be able to talk to him about work. There’s an understanding there. He is a much bigger icon than I will ever be and he was a big part of the fabric of my youth. I am fortunate to have him as my father-in-law.”
Towards the end, Dhawan made the Avenger’s actor groove to the tunes of his song Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2. Pratt immediately picked up the steps and exclaimed “I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you.”
When asked about visiting India, Pratt expressed that he’s dying to come to India and explore the diverse cultures. Maybe you could show me around. I'm sure you have the key to the city," he says jokingly to Dhawan.
