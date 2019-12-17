Seeing U2, the Indian Way

What actually surprised me even more was how mediocre the sound quality was - tinny at times, cracking even sometimes. Surely they carried the sound equipment themselves, or was local personnel and equipment allowed to have a say, as the rest of the sordid operation?

In the end, though, U2's body of best work (which is what this show primarily showcased) had the most say, as it should be. It is impossible to not be affected by many of these truly great songs, and as these things go, situate one's own history within them. Most people who go to such shows are perhaps content with a band playing their hits in an absolutely recognisable way, while a spectacle is made around them; the show no doubt delivered big-time on that score. Other concerns do sound like excessive protestations from a minority group; we all know how that turns out these days.

(Jaideep Varma is a filmmaker and writer, who has written about music since 1998. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)