Lockdown Has Been Emotionally Hard: 'Kapil Sharma' Actor Sumona

Sumona added that she has been battling endometriosis for years and the key to her well-being is healthy food, workout and no stress. However, the lockdown has affected her emotionally, the actor said. "Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold".

Sumona wrote that everyone is struggling and kindness is the need of the hour. "We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well".

On the work front, Sumona has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for many years. Recently, it went off air as the makers decided to revamp it and bring the show back. The new version was supposed to air from May, but got pushed due to the second COVID wave.