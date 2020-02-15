Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Streaming: How to Watch BB 13 Finale Live Online
The most awaited Bigg Boss Season 13 finale is going to be broadcast on 15 February, with six finalists in the fray. After Mahira Sharma eviction in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashmi Desai have all qualified for the finals.
Given this year's theme, ‘the celebrities’, a lot of twists and turns were witnessed in the Bigg Boss house, which increased the engagement level of the audience. With a high TRP rate, the show also got a five-week extension, as it was initially supposed to end in January 2020.
Everyone is excited to find out who the Bigg Boss 13 winner is, as people are supporting their favourite contestants in strong numbers. To watch Bigg Boss 13 finals LIVE, check the details given below:
Bigg Boss 13 Finals Date
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on 15 February 2020.
Bigg Boss 13 Finals Time
Bigg Boss Season 13 finale will be aired 9 pm onwards.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss 13 Finale LIVE on TV?
Viewers can watch Boss Boss 13 grand finals on Colors TV LIVE, 9 pm onwards.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss 13 Finale Online?
People can also watch and download Bigg Boss 13 finals episode on Voot Mobile App, Jio App and Voot website.
