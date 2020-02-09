Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Have a Dance Face Off
The excitement of the finale has taken over the Bigg Boss house and the contestants are eagerly anticipating the final result. Salman Khan begins the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode by welcoming his close friend and co-actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa gets a special dessert for him and reveals that Salman was the first person to call her after she won the international reality show Big Brother.
Salman too showers Shilpa with praise for her fitness and calls her the ‘Fitness Queen’ of the industry. The two then shake a leg to ‘Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil Se’.
Later, Salman welcomes Shilpa Shetty’s co-actors and the cast of the movie Nikkamma Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia. Shilpa and Shirley reveal how much Abhimanyu loves to perform to ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’. He then performs with Salman to the song onstage. Salman and Shilpa then have a face off. The two are asked questions about each other by Abhimanyu and Shirley which they have to answer while running on a treadmill. This leads to a lot of funny moments.
Salman Khan then meets the contestants and gives them a task where the contestants have to enact a situation, 50 years into the future. Rashami and Sidharth are given a situation wherein Rashami cooks a burnt paratha for Sidharth and he politely asks her to stop cooking. Then Shehnaz is asked to express her feelings for Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aryan after 50 years. This episode did indeed seem like a lot of fun and games for Salman and the contestants.