Bigg Boss 13: Varun-Shraddha Get the Contestants to Shake a Leg

Up next, Varun and Shraddha give a task to the contestants wherein they have to play musical chairs blindfolded. Later director Remo D'Souza enters the BB house and says that Bigg Boss is giving them another chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. The contenders for Elite Club will be screened through an interesting task. Clocks with pictures of all the contestants except Asim are placed on a wall. The contestants are then asked to break the clock of the contestant they feel doesn’t deserve to be a part of the club. After four contenders are elected, they announce that there will be another task to select the winner and that Bigg Boss will inform them at the right time.

Who will become the Elite Club member? Only time will tell.