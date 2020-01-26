Bigg Boss 13: Varun-Shraddha Get the Contestants to Shake a Leg
This weekend is full of surprises for the Bigg Boss contestants and after some intense discussions on Saturday, it’s time for some fun. Salman Khan welcomes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the entire team of Street Dancer including Raghav Juyal, Salman Yussuf Khan and others. Varun gets Sidharth, Paras and Salman Khan to perform the hook step of the film’s song ‘Garmi’.
Later, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor enter the house and greet the contestants. Varun is all praises for Sidharth and shares his experience of working with him. He talks about how enjoyable it was to share screen space with Sidharth and that he is a very gentle person. He also adds that Sidharth used to be protective of him and Alia while shooting at crowded locations. Varun also adds a cautionary note that the fights were getting extreme, and that the contestants should keep a check on things.
Up next, Varun and Shraddha give a task to the contestants wherein they have to play musical chairs blindfolded. Later director Remo D'Souza enters the BB house and says that Bigg Boss is giving them another chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. The contenders for Elite Club will be screened through an interesting task. Clocks with pictures of all the contestants except Asim are placed on a wall. The contestants are then asked to break the clock of the contestant they feel doesn’t deserve to be a part of the club. After four contenders are elected, they announce that there will be another task to select the winner and that Bigg Boss will inform them at the right time.
Who will become the Elite Club member? Only time will tell.
