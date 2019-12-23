‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 78: Sunil Grover Entertains the Housmates
The housemates are still recovering from the intense fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai that shook the entire house. Comedian Sunil Grover enters the house to lighten up the atmosphere. Salman Khan introduces Sunil Grover as Bigg Boss’ wife who has been hiding away somewhere all this while. To make Bigg Boss jealous, his wife approaches Salman Khan with her list of complaints and asks for his support.
Salman then reads out a few social media posts from their celebrity friends and the housemates have to guess who the post is referring to and spray foam on them. Next up is the ‘Galat Faimi ka Gubbara’ which sees the Bigg Boss contestants express their opinions about their co-contestants.
Before bidding goodbye to the housemates, Salman informs them that he will soon join them inside the house. While they all line up near the door to welcome him, they are bewildered to find Salman Khan’s duplicate, played by Sunil Grover, enter the house as the host of the show. Sunil entertains with an impression of Salman and even conducts a segment of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in the house and make the housemates perform tasks.
The housemates wake up the next day ready to change their behaviour but issues pertaining to household chores crop up. Mahira denies her breakfast duty and Madhurima refuses to wash the dishes. Amidst all this Sidharth and Shehnaz have fun and pull each other’s legs. On the other hand, Rashami expresses her disappointment with Aarti for not standing up for her and ends their friendship.
