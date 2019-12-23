‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 78: Sunil Grover Entertains the Housmates

Before bidding goodbye to the housemates, Salman informs them that he will soon join them inside the house. While they all line up near the door to welcome him, they are bewildered to find Salman Khan’s duplicate, played by Sunil Grover, enter the house as the host of the show. Sunil entertains with an impression of Salman and even conducts a segment of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in the house and make the housemates perform tasks.