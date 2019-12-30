‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 85: Devoleena Has a Surprise for Housemates
After teaching the Bigg Boss 13 housemates a hard-hitting lesson on cleanliness and hygiene, Salman Khan makes them set a New Year resolution but with a twist. As per the task, contestants have to give one of their fellow housemates a New Year resolution that they wish them to follow. Asim and Arhaan ask Sidharth to keep his anger in check and also watch his tongue. On the other hand, Paras tells Asim that along with motivating his fans to hit the gym he should also encourage them by doing household chores.
Next, Salman asks the contestants to put cross out faces of those who have been targeted or who someone wishes to target this New Year. Much to everyone’s shock people end up choosing friends over enemies. While Paras paints Sidharth’s face declaring him as his biggest competitor, Arhaan and Rashami make Asim their next target.
This is not the end. Everyone is in for a big surprise as Devoleena Bhattacherjee enters the house. While some are shocked to have her back, Rashami tears up seeing her friend after a long time. Devoleena conducts a chat show in the house. First up is Rashami, who is bombarded with questions about her and Arhaan’s relationship. She asks her the reason behind not accepting the ring and supporting Arhaan despite what he did to her.
Devoleena also added that Rashami might be pretending to not know about Arhaan’s child as she seems to be taking everything very lightly. She also accuses her of distancing herself from the other contestants because of Arhaan.
Furthermore, as another elimination episode knocks at the door, Salman announces that this time Bigg Boss will be announcing the name of the evicted contestant instead of him. He declares the names of the bottom three - Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan.
Watch the episode to see who gets evicted this week.