‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 85: Devoleena Has a Surprise for Housemates

This is not the end. Everyone is in for a big surprise as Devoleena Bhattacherjee enters the house. While some are shocked to have her back, Rashami tears up seeing her friend after a long time. Devoleena conducts a chat show in the house. First up is Rashami, who is bombarded with questions about her and Arhaan’s relationship. She asks her the reason behind not accepting the ring and supporting Arhaan despite what he did to her.

Devoleena also added that Rashami might be pretending to not know about Arhaan’s child as she seems to be taking everything very lightly. She also accuses her of distancing herself from the other contestants because of Arhaan.