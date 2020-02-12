Bigg Boss 13 Day 137: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Scare the Housemates
With a few days remaining for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, the contestants have put their full focus on the trophy. It’s time for the remaining contestants to face the ‘Katghara’. Rajat Sharma asks Shehnaaz if ‘Sidnaz’ is real or it’s just a part of her game. He also blames Shehnaaz for spoiling her own image by speaking about having multiple boyfriends at the same time. After Shehnaaz comes Sidharth. Rajat accuses him of being okay with making fun of others but getting angry if someone makes fun of him. He also questions Sidharth on his relationship going sour with Rashami.
Sidharth replies by saying that Rashami is a liar and points to an article that had come out during the show, maligning Sidharth’s image. Rajat then asks Sidharth whether he will remain in touch with Shehnaaz after the show. He ends the round by asking whether Sidharth goes back on his words, since he flipped and saved Paras and not Shehnaaz.
Later, Rajat tells Mahira that she is completely invisible in the house. Rajat also gives her a reality check by reminding her that if she wants to win the game, she has to play for herself. Rajat doesn’t spare Aarti either and claims that she is omnipresent. He also compares her nature to the popular adage ‘Begani Shadi Mai Abdulla Deewana’. Rajat also questions her on always being dependent on Sidharth and even asks why Aarti always supported Sidharth and not Rashami even though she knew both of them before. Aarti reacts saying Sidharth is a handsome guy and if being with him is written in her destiny, she will accept it
A surprise awaits the contestants after the task. Actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house to speak about his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Vicky takes Sidharth and Paras in confidence and decides to prank the other housemates. Both the men are assigned a secret task wherein they have to make the other contestants believe that there is a paranormal presence inside the house. Sidharth and Paras play the game well by littering stuff in the washroom area and even the garden area to make it look scary and believable. They even request Bigg Boss to scare the contestants by playing with the lights.
Vicky watches them freak out from the activity area on TV. The actor even wears a prop of a headless body to scare the contestants and enters the house from the Captain’s room. Already freaked out, the contestants are terrified to see some unknown person inside the house. To their surprise, they see Vicky and are relieved to know it was a prank. Later, he opens the big card and talks about the eviction. He informs them that one contestant will walk out with him.
Watch the latest episode to find out who that is.
