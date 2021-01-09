RK Laxman Didn’t Approve of Me for Wagle: Aanjjan Srivastav
Did you know that Aanjjan’s first car post the success of ‘Wagle’ was a second-hand car passed on by late Om Puri?
One of the iconic TV shows from the 1980s, Wagle Ki Duniya, is all set to make a comeback after 30 years as Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. This time the protagonist of the show will be Wagle's son, to be played by Sumeet Raghavan. While the original leads, including Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, will also be a part of Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, the main focus will be on Sumeet's character.
We spoke to the veteran actors, Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, who told us that in the 80s when there were no TRP ratings and internet, how they were able figure out that Wagle ki Duniya had become a popular show. Aanjjan Srivastav shares how the show got the name Wagle ki Duniya and how he was supposed to do only one episode.
“I was supposed to do only one episode. But later the makers had a meeting and decided to go ahead with the same actor for 6 more episodes. But Laxman didn’t pass me he told me you are very loud.”Aanjjan Srivastav, Actor
Bharti Achrekar, who played Mrs Wagle, in the iconic show said that wherever she went she was asked about her husband, Mr Wagle. She also recalls the story sessions the team used to have with RK Laxman.
“Laxman ji was such a good actor. He used to tell us the whole story by acting out each character with expression. It was so much fun.”Bharti Achrekar, Actor
