Rajinikanth Gets Injured During ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls
On 28 January, actor Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of an upcoming episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, reported ANI. The actor suffered minor injuries in the forest of Bandipur in Karnataka, which is where the shoot was happening.
After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will be appearing on an episode of the famous adventure reality show. Here are some photos from the shoot.
- 03
- 02
- 01
Earlier today, Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls were seen arriving in Bandipur.
Previously, PM Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls on the show, which aired on 12 August 2019.
Set in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, the episode showed Grylls and Modi go out on an ‘adventure’, trekking 530 square kilometres of dense forest land, populated with elephants, tigers and crocodiles. When Grylls said that they were about to embark on one of the most dangerous treks of Modi’s life, the prime minister remarked that the experience would be dangerous only if one went against nature.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )