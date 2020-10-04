Here's The Confirmed List of 'Bigg Boss 14' Participants

Born in Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Delhi as Neha Singh, the young actor took the stage name Pavitra Punia. She started her career with MTV’s Splitsvilla.

The reality show opened up opportunities for her on the small screen. She bagged a cameo in Star Plus show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and in 2011, she went on to play the lead role in Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla.

Following the success of the show, Pavitra Punia worked in several TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Daayan.