Exclusive: ‘KHKT’ Producer Opens Up About the Show Going Off-air

Like I have said, TRP is very important for any producer, me included. If any producer says TRP doesn’t matter, they are a liar. The way these TRPs are calculated and measured is something else. Which are the centers, which are the markets, how many reading machines are installed - that I don’t know. Whether it’s alright or wrong, Ulta hai, pulta hai, but wahi mai baap hai. So you have to follow that. I had said that when I start producing shows, I will always make content that people will look up and say wow, what show, excellent. I got that for Dhai Kilo Prem. And for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, I have got even more... immense. But the story is that my show shuts in 9 months.

Financially, that is not feasible for any production house. It’s not feasible for any broadcaster. What KHKT has taught me is, I am no longer going to make hatke shows and good shows. If the ghisa-pita (same old) stuff sells, I will sell the best ghisa pita stuff. Why should I be the crusader and say ‘Naya karte hain, kuch alag karte hain. ‘Bhaad me jao kisi ko dekhna nahi hai toh main kyun kisi ka dil jalaoon’? Why the hell should I do it? I also rather be a TRP magnet producer. I’d rather be that ‘Sandiip ki show ki TRP aati hai’ types. And all this sensible, nice, hatke concepts I will put out on OTT.

